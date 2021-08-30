PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Up 44.1% in August

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. 48,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PT Bank Mandiri has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $10.63.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.