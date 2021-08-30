Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 350,104 shares.The stock last traded at $40.10 and had previously closed at $38.62.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,359 shares in the company, valued at $53,801,342.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $256,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,589,000 shares of company stock worth $97,111,080 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

