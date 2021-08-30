Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $23.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $24.06 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

