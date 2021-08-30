PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,305 shares.The stock last traded at $47.57 and had previously closed at $49.00.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.