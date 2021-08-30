PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PTCHF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,100. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.