Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intuit Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.95.

INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.