Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

