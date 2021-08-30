Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Raised by Raymond James

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

STN stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter worth $257,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

