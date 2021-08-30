QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 2,907 shares.The stock last traded at $86.50 and had previously closed at $86.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QADB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in QAD by 0.7% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter worth about $1,121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter worth about $750,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.