Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $8,950,692.24 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.
NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,556. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.65. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 117.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 160.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 2,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 98,940.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
