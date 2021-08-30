Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $103.41. 641,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,900. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

