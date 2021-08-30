Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.26% of Quanta Services worth $32,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

PWR stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.35. 1,007,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

