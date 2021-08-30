Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Shares of QIS stock opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

