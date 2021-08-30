Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quorum Information Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Shares of QIS stock opened at C$1.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.02. Quorum Information Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

