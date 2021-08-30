Qwertycoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $47.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $637,676.43 and approximately $47.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 272.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

