Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.30. 7,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 197,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

