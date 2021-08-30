Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

