Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Rare Element Resources has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

