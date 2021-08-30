Raymond James Begins Coverage on Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$3.80 target price on the stock.

QTRH has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of C$316.22 million and a PE ratio of 86.88. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

In other news, insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at C$202,913.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,000 shares of company stock worth $208,231.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.