ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $90.22 million and approximately $118,464.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

