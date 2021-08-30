Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 218 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $702.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $612.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $704.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.