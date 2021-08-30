Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $517,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $55.42 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.