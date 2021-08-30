Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $878,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.