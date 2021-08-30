Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $175.20 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.