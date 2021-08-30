Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $58.19 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

