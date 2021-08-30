Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,832 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Datadog by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Datadog by 0.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Datadog by 20.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $103,727.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,442,082 shares of company stock worth $183,349,674 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DDOG opened at $134.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $139.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

