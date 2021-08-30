Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 876 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.28.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

