Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 918,600 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 704,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLMD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,505. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $423.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

