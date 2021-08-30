Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AirBoss of America (BOS)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/21/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.50.
  • 8/20/2021 – AirBoss of America was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$46.00.
  • 8/20/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$56.50 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2021 – AirBoss of America had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/19/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial to C$55.00.
  • 8/12/2021 – AirBoss of America was given a new C$53.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark.
  • 8/11/2021 – AirBoss of America had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:BOS traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$36.12. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.