Reston Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,629 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 101,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$40.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,158. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

