RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

RGCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.08. 293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

