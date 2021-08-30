Rhumbline Advisers Has $109.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $109,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 84.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 293,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 515,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

NYSE BSX opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.