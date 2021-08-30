Rhumbline Advisers Has $146.95 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,133,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,970 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $146,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.28 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

