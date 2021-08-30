Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CME Group were worth $134,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $199.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.11.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,838,219 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

