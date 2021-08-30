Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,799 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $92,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.99 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

