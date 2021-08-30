Roblox Co.’s (NYSE:RBLX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 6th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its initial public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $85.40 on Monday. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.17.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $3,756,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,548 shares of company stock worth $69,770,786 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

