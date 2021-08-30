Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.17.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,548 shares of company stock valued at $69,770,786.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 181.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

