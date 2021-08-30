Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $167.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.