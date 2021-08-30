Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

