Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $55,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

