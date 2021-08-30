Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $84,000 in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.22. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

