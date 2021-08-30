Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $447.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.96.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ROKU stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $355.90. 1,962,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 217.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

