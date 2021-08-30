Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

RYCEY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,887. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

