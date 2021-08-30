Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

