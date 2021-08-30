Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0682 per share. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.