Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $59.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.31.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.