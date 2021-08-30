Royal Bank of Canada Has $114,000 Holdings in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 4,195.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Progenity were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progenity by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Progenity by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progenity by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Progenity stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37. Progenity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.13.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

