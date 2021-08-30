Royal Bank of Canada Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telos were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Telos by 10.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telos by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $32.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 818.50. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $38,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 773,210 shares of company stock valued at $23,685,697. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

