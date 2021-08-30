Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$141.00 at Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

