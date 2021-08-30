Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,047 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

