Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.01 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

